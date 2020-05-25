iHeartRadio

Ontario sees more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 for the fifth straight day

COVID-19

Health Officials say they have confirmed 404 new cases of COVID-19, marking the fifth straight day of new cases over 400.

But, it's also the fewest new cases we've seen since May 20th, when 390 were reported.

And it's slightly below the seven-day average, but still above the 14-day average of new cases.

However, the province only completed a little more than 8,100 tests, with more than 3,800 cases still under investigation.

29 new deaths were reported, with the total now at 2,102.

But the number of people in hospital dropped by 19, to 848, the lowest that number has been since April 22nd.

 