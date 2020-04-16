Ontario sees second highest one-day total of new cases of COVID-19

Ontario is reporting 514 new COVID-19 cases today, and 38 more deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 8,961 cases, including 423 deaths and nearly 4,200 cases that have been resolved.

The growth in total cases has been relatively low for about a week, and Ontario health officials have said the peak is expected this week.

We are a little more than double the total number of cases that we had 10 days ago.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 grew slightly to 807, and while the number of people on ventilators also grew, there are fewer people in intensive care.

The province completed 9,001 tests over the previous day, surpassing a target the health minister set last week after the premier expressed frustration that Ontario had been testing well below its capacity.

Ontario is also expanding its testing for COVID-19 priority groups, including for residents and staff of homeless shelters and group homes, people living with health-care workers and cancer patients.