Ontario sees slight drop in daily COVID-19 cases

For two weeks in a row, Ontario has recorded fewer than 200 daily COVID-19 cases.

The province has seen 116 new cases since yesterday when 129 cases were reported.

“Having seen a continued decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases as the province entered Stage 2, and with hospitalizations being at all-time lows, today we’re providing details about Stage 3 of our plan to continue the safe and gradual reopening the province,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Monday.

Twenty-one regions of the province are reporting no new infections and only a handful have more than five new cases.

More to come...