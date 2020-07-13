iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Ontario sees slight drop in daily COVID-19 cases

The health minister says hospitalizations are at an all-time low

For two weeks in a row, Ontario has recorded fewer than 200 daily COVID-19 cases.

The province has seen 116 new cases since yesterday when 129 cases were reported.

“Having seen a continued decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases as the province entered Stage 2, and with hospitalizations being at all-time lows, today we’re providing details about Stage 3 of our plan to continue the safe and gradual reopening the province,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Monday. 

Twenty-one regions of the province are reporting no new infections and only a handful have more than five new cases.

More to come...