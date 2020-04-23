Ontario sets a new high-water mark when it comes to new cases of COVID-19

Ontario is reporting 634 new cases of COVID-19 today and 54 more deaths.

That brings the total number of cases in the province to 12,879, a 5.2 per cent increase over Wednesday.

The total includes 713 deaths and 6,680 cases that have been resolved.

Meanwhile, the province has extended a number of pandemic emergency orders that had been set to expire.

The orders mean the closure of parks and recreational areas, non-essential workplaces and restaurants will continue until at least May 6.

The extension also keeps in place restrictions that limit staff to working in only one long-term care or retirement home.