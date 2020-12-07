Ontario sets COVID-19 record two weeks after lockdown in hotspots

For a third-straight day, Ontario is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases.



The province is reporting 1,925 new cases today, a new record after Sunday's previous high of 1,924.



Today also marks two weeks since Toronto and Peel were moved to Grey-Lockdown.



Today's record is also higher than the seven-day average of 1,794.



Toronto is reporting 601 new cases today-up from 568 yesterday. Peel Region is reporting 512 new cases today-up from 477 yesterday. York Region is reporting 167 new cases today-down from 249 yesterday. Durham Region is reporting 133 new cases today-up from 104 yesterday.



45,300 tests were completed, which is far fewer than Saturday's and Sunday's totals. According to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 4%, which is slightly higher than Sunday.



31,238 people are still waiting for their results.



26 new deaths reported (3,798 total)



The effective reproductive number is 0.98 which means for every COVID-positive person, they are infecting less than one other person.



Number of people in hospital is 725-up from 701 yesterday

Number of people in ICU is 213-up from 204 yesterday

Number of people on ventilators is at 121-up from 109 yesterday.



(Public Health confirms that 40 hospitals did not submit their daily bed data and that likely means higher numbers tomorrow)



There were 1,412 resolved cases reported. There are now 16,034 people currently infected with COVID-19.