Ontario students will begin new school year at home

As the province wide lockdown continues,the Ford government announced Sunday morning that students will return to classrooom learning remotely next week.

Education Minister Steven Lecce posted an open letter to parents and teachers on his Twitter account noting, that on advice from public health,all elementary students will begin at home next week online and return to the classroom January 11th.

Secondary students in northern public health units will do the same, while all other secondary students in the province won't be back at school until January 25th.

Students enrolled exclusively in remote learning, will do so for all of January.

Day Care centres will remain open, but with what Lecce calls "stricter screening requirements and protocols."

Lecce also announced the province will financially assist front line health care and emergency workers who qualify, with an emergency child care program at no cost to the parents, between January 4th through 8th.

Students aged 13 to grade 12, can apply for a one-time payout of $200 up until February 8th,to cover technology and internet costs, while remote learning at home.