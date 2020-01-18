Ontario ticket claims another Lotto Max mega millions jackpot
For the second time in less than a week, an Ontario ticket has claimed a Lotto Max mega jackpot.
A single ticket, sold somewhere in the province, won Friday night's $50 million jackpot.
The winning numbers drawn were: 5-6-36-39-40-46 & 48. The Bonus number was 34.
Two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, available to be won, went unclaimed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto max draw on January 21st, will be worth approximately $12 million.
with files from The Canadian Press