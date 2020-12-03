Ontario to announce vaccine task force Friday, group will plan rollout

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will unveil its vaccine task force on Friday.

Ford says the team is being finalized today and the province will be ready to distribute the vaccine when it arrives.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the task force will include medical, information technology, and logistics experts.

Earlier this month, the province announce retired Gen. Rick Hillier will lead the task force.

Elliott says the team will also include a bioethicist who will help decide who should receive first access to the vaccine.

The province has been criticized by opposition leaders for not releasing publicly the names of the task force members.