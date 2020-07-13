Ontario to enter Stage 3 this Friday, but not Toronto and other large regions

Ontario's regional approach to reopening the economy will involve its large regions not moving onto Stage 3 this Friday, whereas its smaller ones will have in-door dining and fitness centres back in operation.

Toronto, as well other regions like Peel, York and Windsor, will remain in Stage 2 for the time being, while areas like Ottawa, Thunder Bay, Kingston, Waterloo, Sudbury and others will move on to the final stage.

Premier Doug Ford said the government will give updates every Monday for when more regions can open.

"It's an important step in getting life back to normal and this will mean expanding the limits on public gatherings in regions as they enter Stage 3," he said, announcing the new limits will be 50 poeple for indoor gatherings and 100 for outdoor.

At this point business owners must adhere to the 50-person limit to ensure physical distancing, even at this point at multiplex movie theatres, though the government says it's working with operators to figure out how to accomodate a more feasible plan.

RESTAURANTS AND BARS:

Restaurants will now be able to allow-indoor dine-in service while maintaining physical distancing guidelines, while nightclubs can only reopen for the purpose of serving food and drinks.

Ford acknowledged rollbacks of restaurant restrictions in the U.S. and Montreal, but said conditions imposed by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams should prevent a similar situation in Ontario.

Measures include night clubs only being able to operate if there's only food and drink service similar to a restaurant, with no dancing - with the exception of a paid performer - and all patrons must be seated, with the 50-person limit indoors.

"I see these numbers from Florida and it's staggering," he said. "That is scary, but we're being pretty vigilant, we're not rushing into anything, we're opening up slowly.

STAGE 3 TIMELINE:

As for when Toronto and other regions will be allowed to move on, Health Minister Christine Elliott said it will follow the patter of how they moved on to Stage 2, which was roughly a week after other regions.

"It is four weeks of complete data, several weeks have already happened for Toronto, so the next group would come up presumably next Monday for opening on Friday (July 24,)" she said.

Apart from a vaccine, Elliott said Ontario will remain in Stage 3 indefinitely, but they could be some adjustments if there's no new outbreaks or major increases, such as the social gathering limits.

SCHOOL AND DAYCARES:

In order to accomodate the economic reopening, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that current cohort limits at Ontario daycares - made up of kids and their supervisor - will increase to 15 on July 27, up from the current 10.

"That will cover roughly 91 per cent of existing capacity pre-COVID," he said, while adding they'll continue home-based child care, summer day camps and summer school in some boards to cover other families.

"We do have confidence we will reach that capacity over time," he said."Of course operators will take the time to get it right, but we know with this type of notice, we'll give them a sense of planning certainty."

It isn't clear how many daycares that closed because of the pandemic have reopened since being allowed to last month.

The ministry says the only daycares that would not be allowed to increase their cohort to 15, would be smaller daycares that were previously licensed to a smaller limit in a room- 10 for example - before the pandemic hit.

However, a spokesperson said the government is also working with operators to convert previously unlicensed rooms in their facilities if it's safe to do so, in order to increase more space.

As for the school year, Lecce repeated the government's goal of having students back in daily class by the fall, while working with boards that require innovative needs, when asked about utlizing non-school buildings for classrooms.

FACILITIES FOR SPORTS AND RECREATIONAL FITNESS ACTIVITIES:

In order to maintain indoor limits in gyms, the government is advising centres to assign spaces for classes, with steam rooms and saunas not yet permitted to open.

Gathering limits do not apply for areas such as pools, tennis courts and rinks if they cannot properly maintain physical distancing guidlines.

LIVE SHOWS, PERFORMING ARTS AND MOVIE THEATRES

Entertainment venues are also subject to the 50-indoor, 100-outdoor limits, but that does not include staff and performers.

At this point, the 50-person limit does apply to an entire movie multiplex (not including staff), but Finance Minister Rod Phillips said they're working with associations that represent theatres to figure out safe reopening.

"How many washrooms are there, the concession stands, making sure that there arent too many people, so it isn't just about the theatre rooms themselves, it's about the broader facility," he said.

Ford said though there is some flexibility in their conditions, saying if smaller amusement parks and banquet halls can figure out a plan that ensures safety, the government will look at it.

"We don't have to change the order, but I encourage as many people as possible, put your plans together and let's see what the chief medical officer of health says," he said.

The following is not allowed to open:

-Amusement parks and water parks

-Buffet-style food services

-Dancing at restaurants and bars, other than by performers hired by the establishment

following specific requirements

-Overnight stays at camps for children

-Private karaoke rooms

-Prolonged or deliberate contact while playing sports

-Saunas, steam rooms, bath houses and oxygen bars

-Table games at casinos and gaming establishments.

REGIONS ENTERING STAGE 3 FRIDAY:

• Algoma Public Health

• Brant County Health Unit

• Chatham-Kent Public Health

• Eastern Ontario Health Unit

• Grey Bruce Health Unit

• Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

• Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

• Huron Perth Public Health

• Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

• Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

• Middlesex-London Health Unit

• North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

• Northwestern Health Unit

• Ottawa Public Health

• Peterborough Public Health

• Porcupine Health Unit

• Public Health Sudbury & Districts

• Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

• Renfrew County and District Health Unit

• Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

• Southwestern Public Health

• Thunder Bay District Health Unit

• Timiskaming Health Unit

• Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

REGIONS ENTERING STAGE 3 AT A LATER DATE:

• Durham Region Health Department

• Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

• Halton Region Public Health

• Hamilton Public Health Services

• Lambton Public Health

• Niagara Region Public Health

• Peel Public Health

• Toronto Public Health

• Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

• York Region Public Health