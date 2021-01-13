Ontario to lay out 'legal parameters' of stay-at-home order today

The Ontario government is expected to provide more details today regarding its newly issued stay-at-home order, which takes effect tomorrow.

The province says it will publish the "legal parameters'' for the order online today and offer more clarification on the measure.

NEWSTALK 1010 has learned the orders likely won't be released until this evening.

As of tomorrow, residents will have to stay home except for essential purposes such as grocery shopping, accessing health care and exercising.

The province says police and bylaw officers will have the power to enforce the stay-at-home order and issue tickets to rule-breakers, but hasn't given details on how that will play out.

The order was announced yesterday as the province declared a state of emergency — its second of the COVID-19 pandemic — and unveiled a series of new restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus.

They include prolonging the pause on in-person learning in schools in five southern Ontario hot spots — Toronto, Hamilton, Peel, York and Windsor-Essex — to Feb. 10.