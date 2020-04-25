Ontario to redeploy front-line workers to long-term care facilities

Two significant announcements from the Ford government Saturday morning.

The first will aid ailing long-term care facilities and staff in the province, in their fight against COVID-19.

In a release, the province announced it will amend the current emergency orders already in place,to allow the redeployment of staff to centres deemed to be at high risk of the virus.

"Our long-term care homes are under attack or at high risk of an attack from this deadly virus," said Premier Doug Ford. "That's why we are continually shoring up our defences and fortifying the iron ring of protection around these vulnerable seniors and staff. These new emergency orders will allow us to get even more boots on the ground in our long-term care homes, and ensure those with visual or hearing disabilities continue receiving the support they deserve."

Under the new measures, health service providers including hospitals, will be able to temporarily reassign frontline staff where they are needed the most.

The Ford government is also amending orders to allow families with food insecurities, to access fresh food from allotment and community gardens.

The government also announced it was extending the closure of all provincial parks and conservation reserves, including car camping and roofed accomodations, until the end of May.

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, issued the following statement on Ontario Parks operations in response to COVID-19:

"In order to keep Ontarians safe during this COVID-19 pandemic, our government is extending the closure of Ontario's provincial parks and conservation reserves to May 31, 2020. This includes car camping, backcountry camping, roofed accommodations, day use opportunities, access points and all public buildings."