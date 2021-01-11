Ontario will not consider curfew in new COVID-19 restrictions

Senior government officials tell us that at least for now, a curfew is not being considered for the province.



This comes as cabinet considers new restrictions to impose to curb the spread of COVID-19 and ease pressures off the health system.



Premier Doug Ford said last week that he was not taking a curfew off the table.



However, we have learned that officials spent the weekend coming up with a list of recommendations to tighten restrictions in the province, and cabinet will be presented with that package this evening.



When entering Queen's Park today, Premier Ford said there would be an announcement coming tomorrow on new measures.