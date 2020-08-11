iHeartRadio

OPP investigating shooting on QEW that left man seriously injured

qew shooting

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a shooting on the QEW in Mississauga Monday evening.

Peel Regional Police say they've been called in to assist, but OPP is investigating.

Our media partner CP24 is reporting that a man is in hospital with serious injuries after the shooting, which happened just after 7:30 p.m.

Although the shooting happened on the highway, the victim and the vehicle were found in the area of Sherway Drive and Dixie Road in Mississauga.

NEWSTALK1010 has reached out to OPP and Peel Paramedics for the latest.