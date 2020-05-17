OPP: No evidence of gunfire on Hwy 401 after witness report

Ontario Provincial Police have found no evidence of gunfire on Hwy 401 in Toronto after a witness reported having heard gunshots near Keele St.

OPP investigators turned up no shell casings in the 401's westbound lanes and could find no reports of erratic driving that might coincide with a shooting.

It isn't clear if the complainant might have mistaken the sound of backyard Victoria Day fireworks for gunshots.

However there have been shootings on Hwy 401 before, including in August 2018 at Keele. A bullet ripped into a vehicle but the man inside wasn't injured.