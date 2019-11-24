OPP officer recovering after cruiser hit by vehicle while investigating other crashes

It's a story we've been hearing about all too often.

Someone being struck - and seriously injured or killed - while helping other motorists on the highway.

Fortunately, an OPP officer struck while responding to multiple collisions due to icy roads, near highway 404 and Bloomington Road in Aurora, will be okay.

Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says the officer was investigating the crashes, around 9:00 a.m. this morning, when another driver allegedly rammed into the police vehicle while the officer was sitting inside the cruiser.

Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to hospital, but have since been released.

Schmidt says the officer will be off work for some time as he recovers.

Unspecified charges are pending against the driver.

Schmidt tweeted about the incident earlier today, using the hashtag #SlowDownMoveOver, which speaks to a dangerous problem on area roads and highways - drivers not slowing down or moving over when passing vehicles stopped alongside the road, that have flashing red, blue or yellow lights. These include emergency vehicles, tow trucks, as well as maintenance and utility vehicles.

TWITTER/@OPP_HSD

Earlier this month, 56 year-old tow truck driver Todd Burgess - known fondly as the unofficial "Mayor of Port Perry", was struck and killed by a vehicle, while trying to help another motorist get their car out of a ditch.

It happened on Highway 12, north of Line 12 in Scugog Township on November 7th, following the first major snowstorm of the season, the night before.

No word on charges in that case.

With files from The Canadian Press