OPP officer shot and killed on Manitoulin Island

An Ontario Provincial Police officer has died after being shot in the line of duty on Manitoulin Island, southwest of Sudbury.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says Const. Marc Hovingh had been a member of the service for 28 years.

The police union says Hovingh, who worked out of the Little Current detachment, was shot and killed while conducting a wellness check on Thursday.

Premier Doug Ford has issued a statement offering his condolences.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Manitoulin Island.

Our government has requested that the flags at Queen’s Park be lowered out of respect for the fallen and their family who are grieving at this very difficult time.

My thoughts are with all the brave men and women on the frontlines who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe.”

