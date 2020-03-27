OPSEU: Plexiglass shields coming to LCBO checkouts

OPSEU says plexiglass shields are coming to checkouts at the LCBO.

In a statement to members ,union leaders say the LCBO has agreed to install the barriers like ones recently erected at grocery stores and pharmacies as soon as possible to protect employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEWSTALK 1010 has reached out to the LCBO for more information.

The LCBO was deemed an essential service during a provincial state of emergency declared by Premier Doug Ford earlier this week.

“We respect the decision to stay open to help a vulnerable population, however we want to ensure all the necessary precautions are implemented to protect our workers and the public,” OPSEU says.

The union says the LCBO has also agreed to provide security to help limit the number of the people in some stores, putting tape on the floor to space customers out, keeping every other cash register closed, and giving employees breaks every 30 minutes to wash their hands.

OPSEU continues to have questions about a move to close all stores on Mondays, possibly eliminating cash transactions, and issuing masks to staff.