Organizers of two separate anti-lockdown demonstrations in Toronto arrested and charged

This is the first weekend of the province's stay-at-home order, but not everyone is taking the order seriously.

This afternoon, police moved in to disperse hundreds of people at two anti-lockdown protests.

One group gathered at Yonge-Dundas Square. The other group marched around Queens Park and along downtown Toronto streets.

Most of the demonstrators were not wearing masks, or social distancing.

Under the new measures, outdoor public and social gatherings are limited to five people.

Before the protests got underway, police issued a statement via their Twitter account, warning that they would be present and prepared to respond, if the new stay-at-home restrictions were ignored, saying that "the COVID-19 pandemic is "not just a public health issue, but a public safety issue".

Video on various social media show several people being detained.

Newstalk1010 has learned tonight that the organizers of the two demonstrations have been charged.

The Toronto Police Service tweeting out a short while ago, that in line with enforcement of the province's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), officers arrested and charged the organizers of each event:

49-year-old Lamont Daigle was arrested at Nathan Phillips Square and charged with "common nuisance".

38-year-old Kelly Anne Farkus (Wolfe) was arrested at Yonge-Dundas Square and charged with "common nuisance".

Several Toronto media outlets are also reporting that several other people at today's demonstrations were taken into custody. It's unclear at this time if tickets were issued or charges laid in those cases.

Newstalk1010 will bring you those details as we get them.

Meantime, in a news release tonight, the Toronto Police Service noted it will continue to respond to calls about large gatherings and will take steps to disperse any crowds. They will also issue tickets and summonses to anyone "when there is evidence of non-compliance of the provincial order under the EMCPA or the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA)".