Oshawa dad charged with murder in the death of his infant son

Durham Regional Police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Oshawa, and charged him in connection with the death of his infant son.

The alleged incident happened in April of 2019, when the four-month old child was taken to hospoital with "unexplained injuries." He died a couple days later.

Police haven't released the child's cause of death, but have charged his father, with second-degree murder.

24-year-old Tristan Daniel Piper is being held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Regional Police.