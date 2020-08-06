iHeartRadio

Ottawa pledges up to $5M in aid to help people affected by Lebanon explosion

AM800-News-Lebanon-Explosion-CTV

The federal government says it is pledging up to $5 million in humanitarian aid to help people affected by the deadly explosion in Lebanon.

Development Canada says an initial $1.5 million is going to organizations such as the Red Cross to help meet urgent needs.

In a post on Twitter, the department says Canada's support will help provide emergency medical services, shelter and food.

It says Canada will continue to closely monitor the situation and stands ready ``to provide additional assistance to respond to this terrible tragedy.''

New Democrat international development critic Heather McPherson says the humanitarian aid is gravely needed and the Lebanese people will require significant international support.

McPherson says beyond assisting with immediate food, medical, and other needs, the federal government must take concrete action to assist the international community's long-term humanitarian efforts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2020.

