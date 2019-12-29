Ottawa police investigate online threat targeting public spaces

OTTAWA - Police in Ottawa say they are investigating an online threat made against various public spaces, including transit and police facilities.

Investigators say the threat was made earlier this week and those targeted have been alerted.

Police are releasing few details at this time, but say based on their investigation, there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

But, they are urging residents to be mindful of their surroundings and to report suspicious behaviour.

With files from Heather Seaman