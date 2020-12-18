Ottawa Police issue Amber Alert for nine-month-old girl

Ottawa Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing nine-month girl, who they say was taken by her mother.

Police are looking for Magnolia (Maggie) Knox, reportedly taken by her mother Sherma Knox.

"There are concerns for their safety," the force said in a release.

They were last seen at 12:08 in the area of Lebreton Street North and Booth Street on foot, with Sherma arrying Maggie in her arms. T

Sherma is described as a 39 year old black woman, 5’7” and 200 lbs.

She was last seen wearing grey pants, long black parka, black mesh shoes, tuque and a beige backpack. She has finger nails painted purple with sparkles.

Maggie was wearing a striped blue, red and pink shirt, navy colored leggings, pink onesie, floral dress and tan slip-on shoes. (See photo)

Anyone with information about them should call 911 immediately.