Outbreak closes Thorncliffe Park Public School

The Toronto District School Board says after advice from Toronto Public Health, an East York elementary school will be closed until at least Dec. 9.

Spokesperson Ryan Bird says the decision has nothing to do with three teachers walking off the job earlier today. He said the guidance came during Toronto Public Health's investigation following an outbreak at the school.

TPH is investigating 26 cases of COVID-19 at the school.

Bird says students who weren't already learning remotely will be transitioned to online learning for the time being.

Here's part of the letter from Toronto Public Health:

This letter is to inform you that Thorncliffe Park Public School, located at 80 Thorncliffe Park Dr, East York, ON M4H 1K3 will be dismissing all school cohorts to return on December 10th as a result of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak investigation.

Students and staff in the affected cohorts have already been told to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 by Toronto Public Heatlh (TPH).

All other students and staff are advised to self-monitor closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. If you or your child develops symptoms, the person with symptoms should self-isolate and visit a COVID-19 Assessment Centre. Do not attend a pharmacy for testing. Please make sure to wear your mask when you go for testing.

Give this unique number (Outbreak #3895-2020-01341) to the Assessment Centre

As COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community everyone is reminded to adopt these steps for self-protection: