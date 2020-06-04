Outdoor retailer Sail closing some stores affecting 500 workers

Outdoor retailer Sail is shrinking its footprint by a third with the closure of four stores in Quebec and two in Ontario that will affect about 500 workers.

The move comes two days after the Quebec-based company said it filed for creditor protection under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act due to the pressure of having its stores were shuttered for several weeks because of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The restructuring will see it end the Sportium brand by closing locations in Quebec City, St-Hubert, Laval and Kirkland at the conclusion of a liquidation sale that will start in a few days.



Ontario stores in Vaughan and Etobicoke, near Toronto, will also close.

The company, founded more than 40 years ago, will focus on 12 remaining Sail locations, including eight in Quebec and four in Ontario, as well as its e-commerce business.



Sail has 1,800 employees, some of whom will be able to transfer to other stores or its distribution centre.

