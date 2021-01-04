Over 3,200 COVID-19 cases in Ontario, more than 900 in Toronto

The province is reporting 3,270 new cases of COVID-19 today, including 917 in Toronto.

It's only the second time Toronto's numbers have been this high. The province reported 998 for the city on December 30th.

There were 39,121 tests completed. 2,074 cases are considered resolved which means the number of active cases is now over 24,000.

There were 581 new cases in Peel Region and 389 in York Region.

29 more families are mourning the death of a loved one due to COVID-19. 14 of the deaths were in long term care.

Number of people in hospital is 1,190 compared to 998 yesterday

Number of people in ICU is 333 compared to 327 yesterday

Number of people on ventilators is 194 compared to 228 yesterday.

There have now been 42,419 doses of vaccine administered across the province.