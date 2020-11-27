Owner of Etobicoke BBQ restaurant released on bail

The owner of an Etobicoke BBQ restaurant, who was led away in handcuffs on Thursday, is now free on bail.

Adam Skelly was released today on $50,000 bail.

He's facing charges that include including attempting to obstruct police, mischief under, failing to comply with a continued order under the Reopening Ontario Act, and failing to leave when directed under the Trespass to Property Act.

Interesting to note, a GoFundMe page set up in his name, has already raised almost $175,000.

Skelly will be back in court on January 4th.