Pandemic confusion leads to complaints to Ontario's Patient Ombudsman

The coronavirus pandemic is keeping Ontario's healthcare complaints office busy.

A new report from the provincial Patient Ombudsman says patients and their families have been writing and calling to voice their frustration.

The office has received 88 complaints since early March related to COVID-19.

Roughly a third of those complaints are from people who are upset over not being able to visit loved ones at a hospital or long-term care home.

A policy change was made last month that suspended visits, in order to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Exceptions can be made on a case-by-case basis, such as in situations where a patient is dying.

There is sometimes confusion over who qualifies as an 'essential visitor.'

The Ombudsman is also responding to complaints about healthcare workers not being able to get protective gear, like masks and gloves.

This essential equipment is being rationed over the response to the pandemic and the rules surrounding who can access it has changed several times over the last few weeks.

The Patient Ombudsman has also received complaints about COVID-19 testing, and a reduction in home-care services.

The latter has forced some families into a tough spot, as patients are sent home from hospitals to make room for people who have fallen ill with the coronavirus.