Parents, school boards asked to prepare for possibility of remote learning

Staff and students across the province are being asked to take home any materials they might need for remote learning ahead of the holiday break.

The Ministry of Education says in a memo to school boards that this reminder is to prepare for all scenarios.

In the memo, the Ministry says that prior to the school year they had asked school boards to ensure they were ready to pivot to remote learning if required, and that plans must also be in place to support students with special education needs to remotely learn.

The Toronto District School Board also sent a letter to parents encouraging them to get ready in case classes are moved online.

"As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Toronto, so too does the possibility of individual classes, schools or the system moving to remote learning for a period of time," the letter says. "As a result, we want to be as prepared as possible. It is important to note that any decision on the closure of a school or the system is made based on the advice of public health officials or the provincial government and is not made by the TDSB."

The board says it has received no indication that schools will close, but it wants to make sure preparations are made ahead of any decision.

Across Ontario — to date, there have been 6,847 cases of the virus in schools, with 69% of the cases coming in students.

The current number of schools with a reported case is 933. That means just over 19 per cent of schools in the province currently have a case of COVID-19.

20 schools are currently closed because of an outbreak of COVID-19.