Parents should know more about the school year this week

The provincial government is expected to announce more measures this week to help students learn while the schools are closed.

The Premier has already said that the closures would continue beyond April 6th. The education minister is also expected to announce an extension this week.

Meanwhile, the TDSB is moving ahead with its plan to help students learn at home.

In an email to parents, it's asked those who do not have access to internet-connected devices to fill out an online form so they can borrow one.

Here is what the email says:



Dear Parents/Guardians,

As you know, the closure of all Ontario schools, including those at the TDSB, will be extended beyond the originally scheduled return date of April 6, 2020. At this point in time, the Government of Ontario has not yet announced how long the closure will be extended, but when we receive this information, we will let you know as soon as possible.

In the meantime, and as indicated in the letter you received from the Director of Education earlier this week, the TDSB is moving ahead with plans to connect teachers with students and/or their parents/guardians beginning Monday, April 6, 2020.

To help students stay connected and to support remote learning, the TDSB is lending internet-enabled devices to families who do not have access to devices. As a result, we need some additional information from our families.

We would kindly ask that you click the link below and fill out the following form as soon as possible:

Device and Internet Availability Form

Once again, we thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. We are working to provide additional information and next steps in the coming days.

Thank you.