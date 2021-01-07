Parents will know this afternoon whether children are going back to school Monday

Premier Doug Ford says a decision is coming from the Chief Medical Officer today, on whether children will be back in class Monday.

But it certainly doesn't sound like they'll be going back.

"Number one priority is not to put our kids in jeopardy and I will never do that," Ford told reporters this morning. "We're seeing the numbers climb...Young kids, under 13, positivity rate is up towards 20 percent."

Ford said he'll support Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Williams.

Williams is due to speak to reporters at 3 p.m. You will hear his decision on NEWSTALK 1010.