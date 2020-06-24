iHeartRadio

Parts of Windsor-Essex gets the green light to move to Stage 2

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams listens as Premier Doug Ford speaks during the daily briefing at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Friday May 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Premier Doug Ford says Windsor-Essex will be allowed to move into Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan Thursday.

The only exceptions will be the communities of Leamington and Kingsville, which have seen COVID-19 outbreaks among migrant workers.

Ford says he has a three-point plan to address the situation on the farms, including testing of workers and allowing asymptomatic positive workers to continue on the job, with safety provisions in place.

Windsor's mayor said this week that the high number of COVID-19 cases on farms in Essex County was holding back the entire region, and the local economy could not face another week of delay in reopening.

Meanwhile, Toronto and Peel move into Stage 2 today, with hair stylists, pools and restaurant patios allowed to resume operations.

Ontario is reporting 163 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 12 more deaths.

 