Patio season will last a little longer

patio

The City of Toronto wants to make it easier for restaurants to keep their patios open as the weather cools off.

They've announced plans to allow portable heaters in all outdoor patios, including curb lane patios that are part of the CafeTO program.

Restaurants will have to follow guidelines developed by Toronto Fire Services, including a requirement that heaters meet federal and provincial safety guidelines.

In the past, the city says,"there were numerous documents and applications required for heaters on patios to be approved."

They say this will streamline the process.

The CafeTO program is due to end in late fall, pending snow in the forecast.