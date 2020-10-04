Pedestrian struck and killed in Brampton Saturday night

A bizarre and tragic pedestrian struck accident in Peel Region late Saturday night.

A driver noticed a person lying on the road, in the area of Tomken Road, south of Westcreek Boulevard, in Brampton at around 10:30 p.m.

They stopped to help the person out, when a second vehicle approached.

Speaking to NEWSTALK 1010 Sunday morning, Peel Police Const. Laura Patton confirmed the second vehicle did not stop.

"He noticed a pedestrian in the roadway,at which time he stopped his vehicle and attempted to assist the man to his feet, when an oncoming vehicle sadly struck the pedestrian."

According to Const. Patton, the victim was dragged a short distance by the second vehicle and was later pronounced dead.

"The first driver(who assisted the pedestrian) was trying to signal the oncoming vehicle, but unfortunately I guess there were circumstances where maybe he didn't see him."

The driver of that vehicle involved remained on scene.

Const. Patton adds, so far, no charges have been laid.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating.