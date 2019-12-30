Pedestrian struck and killed on the 401

Provincial police say it appears a man, who had car trouble, was struck and killed by a transport truck on the 401 eastbound express near the Allen.

Officers aren't sure why that person was on the highway, but they say there was a car stopped in the collector lanes.

Police started receiving calls around 1 o'clock on Monday morning.

The man's name or age hasn't been released.

The driver of the transport truck stayed at the scene and was co-operating with police.

The highway was re-opened around 5am