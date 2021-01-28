Peel District School Board confirms “cyber security incident "

The Peel District School Board reported Thursday evening, that their website had gone down and the access to some school systems and files blocked due to a “cyber security incident."

The PDSB released a statement via Twitter confirming that they first noticed the incident Tuesday, January 26th and took "immediate steps to isolate the incident."

Please see our update regarding the system outages that we have been experiencing. pic.twitter.com/wPXZYch8Qw — Peelschools (@PeelSchools) January 29, 2021

A leading cyber security firm was brought in to investigate along with Peel Police.

The statement adds that "no personal or sensitive information was compromised" and the board is confident they will be able to restore all affected systems and files.

It also confirmed no online schooling courses have been affected, the release did not give a timeline for restoration of service.