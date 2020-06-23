Peel District School Board fires Director of Education

The Peel District School Board has parted ways with its director of education following reports on persistent anti-Black racism within the board.

The board says effective immediately, Peter Joshua is no longer with the board.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the superintendent has taken action to find new leadership.

He says the board clearly required some changes, which is why he called in reviewers, an investigator and appointed a supervisor.

A recent report on the board suggests it wasn't committed to addressing racism in its ranks, following up on a previous review about anti-Black racism within the school board.

That third-party review found that while Black students make up only 10.2 per cent of the secondary school population, they account for about 22.5 per cent of the Peel board students receiving suspensions.