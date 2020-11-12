Peel headed for lockdown?

Peel's medical officer of health says if case numbers don't start to improve, the region could be headed for lockdown.

Under the province's COVID-19 framework, a lockdown would allow only essential businesses to stay open.

Dr. Lawrence Loh said Peel Public Health is keeping an eye on the number of cases and, "recognizes that should we not see a flattening or decrease in the coming seven to 10 days, that additional measures may need to be added, including the possibility of broad closures."

The region is in the province's "red" zone which includes a limit of 10 people for indoor dining and gyms.

Peel has also implemented its own restrictions on wedding receptions and private events.

The region recorded a record high 468 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.