iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Peel Police arrest a man in the death of his mother

peeltape

A 24-year-old Brampton man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother.  

Peel Police announced Sunday morning that Investigators from their Homicide and Missing Person Bureau, had laid a First-Degree Murder charge against Tyrell Foster.

Police confirm they were alerted Friday afternoon about a male possibly being involved in the disappearance of a 54-year old woman, Imebet Foster, who was eventually found in the area of Knightsbridge Road and Bramalea Road.

The investigation revealed the victim "had met with foul play."  

As a result, Foster was arrested Friday and charged.

He appeared in an Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Saturday for a bail hearing. 

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them or Crime Stoppers