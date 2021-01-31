Peel Police arrest a man in the death of his mother

A 24-year-old Brampton man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother.

Peel Police announced Sunday morning that Investigators from their Homicide and Missing Person Bureau, had laid a First-Degree Murder charge against Tyrell Foster.

Police confirm they were alerted Friday afternoon about a male possibly being involved in the disappearance of a 54-year old woman, Imebet Foster, who was eventually found in the area of Knightsbridge Road and Bramalea Road.

The investigation revealed the victim "had met with foul play."

As a result, Foster was arrested Friday and charged.

He appeared in an Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Saturday for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them or Crime Stoppers