Peel Police cracking down on excessive exhaust noise

Peel Region has announced the conclusion of its program to tackle excessive noise from vehicles.

The project entitled "Noisemaker", which wrapped up July 31st, was aimed at vehicles with modified exhaust systems, especially around quiet residential areas.

Throughout the month of July, Peel Police officers issued a total of 403 highway traffic act tickets.

154 were issued for an improper muffler, while 150 were handed out for unnecessary noise.

Peel Police Inspector Pete Danos commended residents for buying into the project.

"We appreciate the community's support during this initiative, and we will continue to move forward with this campaign throughout the month of August. We want to remind vehicle owners that if you're making modifications to your vehicle, you could be committing an offence and subject to a fine under the Highway Traffic Act."

Danos added his officers will remain "vigilant" in their commitment to road safety.