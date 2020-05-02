Peel Police investigating crash, triple stabbing and police-involved shooting in Mississauga

Still more questions than answers following a shocking triple stabbing in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to Cawthra Road and Burnhamthorpe Road East, following a two-vehicle crash just after 9 o'clock this morning.

It was later reported that a man from one of those vehicles fled the scene and was found blocks away in someone's backyard, allegedly brandishing a knife.

The suspect allegedly stabbed three people. Police say he was not known to the victims.

When police encountered the suspect, there was some sort of interaction and the suspect was shot.

The SIU is now investigating.

"There was an interaction between officers and the man, which included the deployment of a conducted energy weapon. When that was ineffective, one officer discharged her firearm at the man multiple times and he was struck. He was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The SIU has four investigators and two forensic investigators assigned to the case. We're asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact us," says SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon.

Two male victims were rushed to trauma centres with life-threatening stab wounds.

A woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Newstalk1010 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.