A man has been shot after a robbery at a Mississauga business this afternoon.

Peel Police say the call came in just before 2:00 p.m. to a business in the area of Airport and Derry Roads.

Two white men have been identified as suspects, they fled the scene in a white BMW.

It's not clear how serious the victim's injuries are, but he has been taken to a trauma centre.

The plaza in the area has been closed down during the investigation.