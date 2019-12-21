Peel Police offer safety tips after attempted robbery of pup from online ad

We told you the story of a nine-week-old puppy stolen at gun point in Brampton Friday, that was quickly returned to its owner, unharmed, after the thief accidentally shot himself in the leg, while trying to make his escape with the pup.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is facing a charge of robbery, as well as firearms-related offences.

The victim had arranged the sale of the puppy, online, through a classified ad, before meeting the potential buyer in person.

The victim, in this case, is lucky, because it could have ended alot worse.

With that in mind, NEWSTALK1010 asked police about safer areas, where the public can buy or exchange items.

Peel Police Constable Heather Cannon told us about "Buy and Sell Exchange Zones" - similar zones in parts of the GTA, have been in the news before, but are always worth repeating, especially as a reminder during the busy holiday shopping season.

Constable Cannon notes most people buying items through online ads are not criminals, but she shared some "safer" tips to avoid getting caught up in a bad situation.

"What we have - Peel Regional Police - for a few years now, we have our 'Buy and Sell Exchange Zones' and what they offer is an environment that has cameras. We have a couple of spots that are designated for these transactions."

Constable Cannon says there are signs in the parking lot.

"They have cameras trained on these areas. It's well lit. It's a busy parking lot for the police, so there's police officers coming and going, there's members of the public coming and going."

Constable Cannon adds, "There's a high witness potential in that area."

What that offers is a sense of safety, security and a reduced chance that something criminal in nature or untoward would occur.

"If you are buying or selling something online, ask the person if they would meet you at the police station and we've actually had members of the public say that they wanted to do that and the other person said 'I don't want to do that', says Constable Cannon, "Well, that might be a red flag. Why wouldn't you want to meet in a safe environment for everybody?"

The constable emphasizes that in no way are police implying that if someone doesn't want to meet at designated "Buy and Sell Exchange Zones" that they're criminals. Officers stress it's more likely it can be a red flag that a potential transaction may not be safe for you and "you may have prevented a criminal act from occurring for yourself".

There are three "Buy and Sell Exchange Zones" at three police stations in Peel Region.

There are two in Mississauga: one at 11 Division at Erin Mills Parkway and Dundas; another one at 12 Division at Dixie and Eglinton. There's a third at 22 Division on Hurontario Street.

Mississauga

11 Division - 3030 Erin Mills Pkwy., Mississauga

12 Division - 4600 Dixie Road, Mississauga

Brampton

22 Division - 7750 Hurontario Street, Brampton

For more information, go to: www.peelpolice.ca

If you're not in Peel Region, find out from your local police station if they have safe buy and sell zones or check your local police service's website for details.

With files from the Peel Regional Police Service