Peel police offering $25,000 for information leading to arrest in 2018 crossbow attack

Peel Police have arrested the ex-common-law spouse of a Mississauga woman shot with a crossbow in 2018.

Roger Jaggernauth, 50, is charged with attempted murder, criminal harassment, and counselling an indictable offence.

Investigators believe he hired a hitman to kill his ex.

On the night of November 7, 2018, a man dressed as a courier showed up at the woman's home carrying a box that was being used to conceal the crossbow. When she answered the door he shot her at point-blank range.

"After finally leaving a volatile and toxic five-year relationship, I was finally feeling happy and looking forward to the life I wanted. That all changed for me when I answered the door that evening to a man posing as a delivery person claiming to have a package for me," she said.

"I thought I was going to die. With the amazing work of the police and paramedics, I reached the hospital alive. I underwent three days of life-saving surgeries and was put on a respirator to allow my injuries to heal," she described during today's press conference. "I did not open my eyes for 10 days. That's when I realized I survived. Although I survived the attack, I would never be the same again, both physically and psychologically."

Over the past 18 months, alone, she has undergone over 19 medical procedures, countless CT scans, and another major surgery. "Not only do I live with constant pain, I live with constant fear. Fear for my safety and the safety of those around me. Fear of large crowds, fear of being alone. I even experience anxiety from the sound of a doorbell."

The alleged hitman is still on the run and police are now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.