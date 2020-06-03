Peel Police officer charged with Sexual Assault

A Peel Police officer has been suspended and is awaiting a court hearing next month, after being charged with sexual assault.

According to a statement released Wednesday, Police recieved a complaint against Const. Latshman Raghunath #3962, a 5-year-member of the service in April of this year, while he was off-duty.

That started a two month investigation into the allegation.

On Wednesday, investigators from the Peel Regional Police Professional Standards Bureau arrested and charged Cst. Raghunath with one count of sexual assault.

“Our members will be held responsible for their actions, as police officers we are held to a higher standard than those who we have been sworn to serve. Every member must understand and appreciate the challenges and the need for transparency with members of our community”, said Chief Nishan Durraiappah.

Const. Raghunath is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on July 6th.

Once the criminal court proceedings have been completed, a Police Services Act investigation will follow.