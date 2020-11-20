Peel Police rolling out body-worn cameras starting on Monday

Starting on Monday, some members of Peel Regional Police will be equipped with body worn cameras.

Officers at the Airport Division, at Pearson will be the first to have the wearable technology. More will be rolled out in early 2021.

What makes these unique, is that there's an elevated level of technology being used here, which could allow offers to live-stream calls back to the real-time operations centre.

"As we continue to modernize our organization, our vision is to utilize available innovation and technology tools to enhance Community Safety and Well Being while demonstrating the professionalism of our frontline members. PRP has taken a leading role in introducing the concept and framework for providing real-time enhanced services, utilizing BWC live-stream technology, " says Deputy Chief Anthony Odoardi. "These opportunities include utilizing embedded medical professionals in our real-time operations centre (RTOC) to assist frontline members in safely supporting persons in crisis. We also look to provide social supports in real-time that would otherwise not be achieved through traditional response models."

Like Toronto Police, Peel Regional Police signed a deal with Axon Canada Inc., a company they call a "world-wide industry leader in providing Body Worn Camera and Digital Evidence Management Solutions for public safety agencies."

Total cost of the project hasn't been released.