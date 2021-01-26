Peel Police seek suspect who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl

Peel Police are asking the public for help tracking down a sexual assault suspect.

Investigators from the Special Victim’s Unit are looking into the assault involving a 12-year old girl in Mississauga.

The assault occurred last Thursday evening at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The 12-year-old victim and her younger sibling were in the park area near apartments buildings at Bodmin Drive and Truscott Drive.

According to police, the suspect sat on the opposite end of a park bench near the 12-year-old girl before he sexually assaulted her.

He then fled the park area on foot towards a nearby plaza.

The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as male, white, average height, stocky build, uncut brown hair that is long on top, brown eyes, no facial hair, with thick eyebrows.

He was wearing a black hooded sweater with a pocket in front, brown track pants, black Covid-style mask and black running shoes.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Peel Police Special Victims Unit or Crime Stoppers.



