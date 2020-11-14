Peel Region pledges fines for businesses who violate public health rules

TORONTO - Peel Region's top doctor says businesses who do not follow public health rules aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 will face fines.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, the region's medical officer of health, says businesses could face fines of $5,000 a day for violating the rules.

Loh says spread of the virus in workplaces is driving case counts higher and some employers are ignoring public health protocols.

He's issuing a new public health order today to create the fine system as Peel reported 497 new cases of the virus - a record for the area. This is out of today's single day record of 1,581 cases. That number includes 456 new cases in Toronto, 130 in York Region and 77 in Ottawa.

Dr. Loh is also urging employers to give their workers paid sick days to allow them to stay home if they show symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.

Peel says it has had 116 workplace outbreaks from Sept. 1 to Nov. 13.

With files from Heather Seaman