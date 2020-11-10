iHeartRadio

Peel Region to get COVID-19 isolation centre

COVID-19

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says Peel region will be getting an isolation centre for people with COVID-19 who have no room to isolate at home.

"We pushed, made noise & got results. This will help our most vulnerable residents," Brown said in a Tweet on Monday night.

 

The news comes after Brown said earlier this week that Peel's application for funding had been collecting dust in Ottawa.

A similar centre opened in Toronto in September.

The city said it would provide, "a safe, comfortable place to self-isolate" and noted that a stay would be entirely voluntary.