Peel Region to get COVID-19 isolation centre

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says Peel region will be getting an isolation centre for people with COVID-19 who have no room to isolate at home.

"We pushed, made noise & got results. This will help our most vulnerable residents," Brown said in a Tweet on Monday night.

Good news!



At 7:49 pm tonight our Medical Officer of Health Dr Lawrence Loh received official confirmation Peel Region will be receiving funding for an Isolation Center.



We pushed, made noise & got results. This will help our most vulnerable residents.



Thank you @PattyHajdu! — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) November 10, 2020

The news comes after Brown said earlier this week that Peel's application for funding had been collecting dust in Ottawa.

A similar centre opened in Toronto in September.

The city said it would provide, "a safe, comfortable place to self-isolate" and noted that a stay would be entirely voluntary.