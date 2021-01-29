Peel's top doctor calls for restrictions on non-essential items bought online

It could become a harder for you to order that big screen TV or workout gear on Amazon, if Peel's Medical Officer of Health has his way.

Dr. Lawrence Loh wants the province to restrict the amount of non-essential items being bought online.

In a statement to Mississauga News he says the move would decrease the number of people required to fulfil orders.

Loh has said repeatedly that workplace outbreaks are a driving force behind the region's high COVID-19 case counts.

He says he's asked the province to take a careful look at the essential business list.

Loh also wants clearer definitions for what's considered, "essential."

He's also calling for restricted hours and limited staff.