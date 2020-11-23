People are diving into the Christmas spirit, head first

A quick check of social media proves it; people are getting into the Christmas spirit earlier.

And some are diving in, head first.

Lights are up and on, and wreaths are being hung much sooner than you might see in a "regular" year.

This is 2020, and people are looking for a little joy.

"We are seeing more people coming to get Christmas trees," says Doug Drysdale from Drysdales Tree Farm, south of Barrie.

But that's not uncommon when there isn't much "fun" in the world, like during a pandemic.

"Typically, people tend to nest a little bit and spend a little extra, and make sure Christmas is a little more special, considering everything that is happening in the world," says Drysdale.

He says you can still wander out into the fields to pick the perfect tree this year, but he recommends grabbing one that is already pre-cut.

"It's a little bit quicker and easier, and the quality of the tree is perfect. Then next year, go back to the traditional ways."

If you do buy your tree now, Drysdale says there's one thing you should know about keeping it alive.

"Cut a nice 1/2 inch piece off the bottom to open the pores up, make sure the stand never runs out of water, and the tree should be fine."